Who Makes Can-Am Engines?

The Can-Am brand first started selling motorcycles in 1973 with the Can-AM MX motocross bike, but the history of Bombardier Recreational Products and Rotax goes back further than that. Rotax was originally founded in Germany in 1920 and was acquired by BRP in 1970. BRP, as it's know today, was initially part of the Canadian Industrial giant Bombardier, which is now known worldwide for building both jet-powered commercial and business aircraft as well as rail transport vehicles.

Though snowmobiles were what originally put Bombardier on the map, in 2003, the company sold off its recreational products division, including Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Can-Am, and Rotax, with BRP being established as a new, independent company. Today, Rotax is the beating heart of BRP, with its engines being used to power on-road, off-road, and water-going vehicles across the BRP family.

As you'd expect, the Rotax engine lineup includes a wide variety of powerplants aimed at everyone from entry-level hobbyists to serious aviators and seasoned off-road racers. Among Rotax's most powerful engines are the turbocharged 999T unit from the Can-Am Maverick and the 325-horsepower Rotax 1630 ACE 325, which currently gives the title of 'World's most Powerful Personal Watercraft' to the Sea-Doo's top-end models.