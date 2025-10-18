This Hidden Toyota Test Track Helps Shape Every Car It Makes

The Toyota Arizona Proving Ground, also known as TAPG, was established in 1993. TAPG covers 11,650 acres of land in the Sonoran Desert and is located close to Wittman, Arizona, a very small town with a current population of 238. The nearest city to TAPG is Phoenix, Arizona, which lies about 60 miles southeast of Toyota's proving ground.

Contained within TAPG is the company's largest testing facility, which includes 60 miles of paved roads, as well as over 50 miles of dirt and off-road tracks. It's also home to a 10-mile paved oval. Since its opening, more than 50 Toyota and Lexus vehicles destined for the North American market have been put through their paces and refined for production at TAPG. Some of the vehicles tested there include the tiny Scion iQ, the 2019 Toyota Avalon, and Lexus' flagship sedan, the LS 500, which we found to have a smooth, refined ride and luxurious cabin when we reviewed the 2024 model.

Having a test facility in Arizona offers several benefits to Toyota. A big one is the local temperature, which averages 75 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. This allows Toyota to test cars every month of the year, without snow or even below-freezing temperatures. Of course, this being Arizona, the facility also endures temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit or more in the summer, making the site ideal for hot-weather testing as well. The thorough testing that Toyotas undergo at TAPG likely has a lot to do with why so many Toyota models are likely to last 250,000 miles.