DeWalt Offers On-The-Go & At-Home EV Charging Solutions - Here's What Users Say About Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When looking at the numerous tools DeWalt has in its current catalog, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the company takes battery power seriously. The vast majority of its products, from small, versatile tools to larger appliances, operate on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. DeWalt's batteries do have some common problems, but they get the job done all the same. The company's understanding and willingness to make products with battery power at the core doesn't begin and end with its tools and appliances. If you drive an electric vehicle, you can look to DeWalt to provide charging solutions both at home and when you're out and about.

First and foremost, if you're charging at home, there are the DeWalt wall-mounted EV chargers. At the time of publication, the brand has three for sale. Two — one in black and the other in yellow — deliver up to 48 amps, 11.5 kilowatts of knockout power, and 46 miles per hour of charge. The other only reaches 40 amps and 9.6 kW of knockout power with 36 miles per hour of charge. Meanwhile, there are two portable options for charging while on the go. One model is advertised at 32 amps and 7.6 kW with 24 miles per hour of charge, with the other at 16 amps and 3.8 kW with 12 miles per hour of charge.

DeWalt offers some variety in its charging stations, but are any of them worth taking a look at? Customers have shared their experiences using them to let others know what they can expect from them. The consensus appears to be that while wall-mounted units are generally solid, portable ones have some common issues.