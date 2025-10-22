The J-10 Fighter Is China's Answer To The F-16 – Here's How The Two Jets Stack Up

China is building up its military might, including making its own jets. Although it had previously relied on imports or licensed-built versions of Soviet or Russian jets, it eventually produced its own modern, homegrown aircraft. The J-10 Vigorous Dragon is one of the most advanced Chinese fighter jets known to exist today. Development of this single-engine multi-role fighter jet started in the 1980s and entered service with the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in 2004 as the J-10A.

It didn't stop at the first version, though, with the upgraded J-10B entering service in 2008 with a redesigned intake, improved sensors, and an upgraded cockpit and avionics. In 2015, the third iteration of this jet, the J-10C, took to the skies, featuring a more powerful active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, datalink and satellite communications, and a new China-made WS-10 engine (replacing the Russian-made AL-31F engine).

One of the plane's striking features is its delta wing configuration with canards. This allows the jet to be nimbler than typical designs, even at low speeds, while using a quadruple-redundant fly-by-wire system, helping ensure that the pilot remains in control even during tight maneuvers. The J-10C, when paired with the latest WS-10C engine, is expected to produce 27,500 lbf of thrust, allowing it to hit a top speed of Mach 2.2. Additionally, it features 11 external hardpoints for mounting external fuel tanks, bombs, and missiles, with a maximum payload of 12,300 pounds.

More importantly, the J-10C is a relatively affordable jet, at just US$40 to $50 million. This is one of the reasons why some countries buy Chinese fighter jets, with Pakistan operating more than 25 Vigorous Dragon airframes. Other nations, including Bangladesh and Indonesia, have also expressed interest in it.