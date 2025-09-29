Which Countries Use Chinese Fighter Jets?

Fighter planes are one of the most vital parts of any military. These advanced pieces of machinery are extremely difficult and expensive to manufacture, leaving only a handful of countries with the capability to design and manufacture them. Historically, countries like the United States, France, Germany (during World War II), and the Soviet Union (later Russia) have dominated this space. During the Cold War era, the United States and the Soviet Union became the dominant world powers, holding a significant chunk of the global fighter jet export market.

At the height of the Cold War, these two superpowers were locked in a constant battle for technological supremacy, resulting in the development of some of the most potent and capable fighter jets of the era. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the landscape shifted. China, which once imported and reverse-engineered Soviet aircraft, steadily built a formidable domestic aerospace industry. Today, China boasts an extensive arsenal of advanced fighter jets that include the Shenyang J-35, Shenyang J-16, Chengdu J-20, the JF-17 Thunder, and the Chengdu J-10.

While these jets have mostly been limited to Chinese domestic market, Pakistan has purchased China's J-10 and has been using it to disrupt Indian airstrikes, leading the world to turn its attention to Chinese fighter jets. As of 2025, the list of countries using Chinese fighter jets is ever-growing. Among the countries that use/have used Chinese-made fighter jets include: