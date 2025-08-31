All About Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder Jet: Top Speed, Combat Capabilities, & More

The JF-17 was built as a versatile combat platform capable of handling air-to-air, air-to-ground, and maritime strike missions. It has eight hardpoints carrying up to 7,500 pounds of ordnance. Weapons include beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision-guided bombs, and a 23mm twin-barrel cannon. The aircraft's electronic warfare suite, radar, and cockpit displays allow it to track and prioritize multiple targets.

The Block III's AESA radar improves detection range and resistance to jamming, while the helmet-mounted display system boosts targeting speed in dogfights. The PL-15 BVR missile gives the JF-17 a reach advantage over older regional fighters. Moreover, it also becomes one of the fighter jets with the longest range thanks to its air-to-air refueling capability that expands its operational flexibility for long-range missions. The PAF has used the JF-17 in domestic counterterrorism strikes and high-intensity conflicts.

In February 2019, JF-17s were reportedly involved in the downing of an Indian MiG-21 during a border clash. In 2017, a JF-17 shot down an Iranian drone operating in Pakistani airspace. More recently, JF-17 Block IIIs participated in joint operations with Chengdu J-10Cs, which were instrumental in disrupting Indian airstrikes during the May 2025 Pakistan-India conflict, reportedly engaging Indian Rafales, Su-30MKIs, and MiG-29s.