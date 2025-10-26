DeWalt Vs Mellif 20V Impact Driver: How Does The Budget Clone Compare?
DeWalt is a recognizable brand name with an iconic color scheme to match. Mellif, well, it certainly doesn't bring to mind the same sort of brand loyalty. But this budget brand might not be worth dismissing outright, especially when it comes to its power tools compatible with DeWalt batteries. For example, take Mellif's clone of the DeWalt 20V MAX XR high-torque impact driver. Sure, DeWalt's premium version might be the cream of the crop, but Mellif's 20V dupe promises much of the same things at a fraction of the cost.
This issue of price point is the most obvious difference between the two: The DeWalt model lists for around $229, while other sellers like Ace Tool and Grainger list prices as high as $239 to $286. (And that's for the tool only, not even including the battery or charger.) By contrast, the Mellif 2212 in-lbs 1/4-inch impact driver retails on Mellif's site for $70, battery not included.
Differences in performance between DeWalt and Mellif's impact drivers
Before we get into the specifications of each, a quick note: Mellif doesn't list specs on its site like DeWalt does. As such, there's not a whole lot to go off of. We'll tell you what we do know for certain, though: The DeWalt comes with up to 2,500 in-lbs of torque, a 3-speed selector, and some of the fastest driving speeds in the entire DeWalt product line. Its no-load speeds reach 3,800 RPM, and it includes features like nine built-in LEDs and compatibility with DeWalt's TOOL CONNECT chip (sold separately).
By comparison, the Mellif unit claims 2,212 in-lbs of torque, four speed modes, a brushless motor, and an ergonomically designed rubber grip. It also uses the same 1/4-inch quick-change hex chuck form factor as DeWalt and is compatible with DeWalt's 20V battery platform. (Mellif has tools compatible with Milwaukee batteries, as well.) But even with Mellif being coy about its impact driver's particulars, it doesn't change this one fact: it's significantly cheaper than DeWalt's version. And even if its performance specs fall short, the lower price is likely going to be incredibly appealing to DIYers and other casual users.
Which impact driver you should go with
Broadly speaking, DeWalt tools part of the XR series use higher quality internal components, more robust electronics, and more replacement parts availability than Mellif or other independent clones have to offer. This includes the 20V MAX XR high-torque impact driver, which comes with a three-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Even so, Mellif's warranty for its impact driver outlasts DeWalt's by two years, as the brand will protect your product for five years post-purchase. You only have a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, however.
Ultimately, if you have DeWalt batteries on-hand but don't want to shell out for the DeWalt product to match, Mellif's driver is a far cheaper option. For a hobbyist or occasional user, that price gap may justify accepting slightly worse (but still not too terrible) performance specs. But if the tool is going to get used on the regular, especially in professional settings, then you should probably go with the DeWalt, just to be safe.