DeWalt Vs Mellif 20V Impact Driver: How Does The Budget Clone Compare?

DeWalt is a recognizable brand name with an iconic color scheme to match. Mellif, well, it certainly doesn't bring to mind the same sort of brand loyalty. But this budget brand might not be worth dismissing outright, especially when it comes to its power tools compatible with DeWalt batteries. For example, take Mellif's clone of the DeWalt 20V MAX XR high-torque impact driver. Sure, DeWalt's premium version might be the cream of the crop, but Mellif's 20V dupe promises much of the same things at a fraction of the cost.

This issue of price point is the most obvious difference between the two: The DeWalt model lists for around $229, while other sellers like Ace Tool and Grainger list prices as high as $239 to $286. (And that's for the tool only, not even including the battery or charger.) By contrast, the Mellif 2212 in-lbs 1/4-inch impact driver retails on Mellif's site for $70, battery not included.