Should You Use Premium Gas In A Motorcycle?

Keeping your motorcycle in top shape means understanding what it needs to perform at a high level every time you saddle up. From the tires to the engine fluids, and the gasoline you use, it's all important. So, unless you're riding a Harley-Davidson and debating whether to use premium gas, the best move is to immediately consult your owner's manual. It should have information regarding fuel type for your specific model, which can inform your decision-making process.

If your manual does call for premium, or high-octane, gas, there's a good reason for it. Chances are, your bike is designed to run more efficiently with premium, and without it, you're rolling the dice on overall performance. That's because premium has a higher octane rating, and in North America, it's usually from 91 to 93. The greater the number, the better the gas can endure high pressure before igniting. It's especially important for newer bikes with modern tech, as their components require the higher grade of fuel to run properly, thus keeping you on the road longer.

If you ride a motorcycle that's designed to run on regular unleaded gasoline like a Yamaha, you can still use premium if you want. You could possibly see a difference in the way your bike performs. Or you may not notice any difference at all. You could just be throwing more money at a fuel that won't impact your motorcycle one way or the other.