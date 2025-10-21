Should You Use Premium Gas In A Motorcycle?
Keeping your motorcycle in top shape means understanding what it needs to perform at a high level every time you saddle up. From the tires to the engine fluids, and the gasoline you use, it's all important. So, unless you're riding a Harley-Davidson and debating whether to use premium gas, the best move is to immediately consult your owner's manual. It should have information regarding fuel type for your specific model, which can inform your decision-making process.
If your manual does call for premium, or high-octane, gas, there's a good reason for it. Chances are, your bike is designed to run more efficiently with premium, and without it, you're rolling the dice on overall performance. That's because premium has a higher octane rating, and in North America, it's usually from 91 to 93. The greater the number, the better the gas can endure high pressure before igniting. It's especially important for newer bikes with modern tech, as their components require the higher grade of fuel to run properly, thus keeping you on the road longer.
If you ride a motorcycle that's designed to run on regular unleaded gasoline like a Yamaha, you can still use premium if you want. You could possibly see a difference in the way your bike performs. Or you may not notice any difference at all. You could just be throwing more money at a fuel that won't impact your motorcycle one way or the other.
Why premium gas matters
Using a lower grade of gasoline in a motorcycle that requires premium can negatively affect it. Premium's higher octane rating means it can resist premature ignition under higher pressures. Regular unleaded gas can't handle that amount of work, and could fire too early. When this happens, your engine can "knock," and this uneven reaction can impact your engine internally, potentially causing serious damage. If your engine does begin knocking, don't try to ride your bike, because you could make it worse.
Some premium fuels, like Top Tier brands, also include higher concentrations of detergents. These additives are there to not only keep your engine operating efficiently, but to also prevent buildup over time. While the octane rating itself doesn't clean your engine, ensuring your fuel has enough detergents can help prevent issues with valves and fuel injectors down the road. In an emergency, you can mix premium with regular gas, then add it to your motorcycle. But if your bike is designed for premium fuel only, this is only a temporary solution.
If your only option is gas containing Ethanol, be sure it's 10 percent or under, as anything higher than that could damage your engine. If you do fill your tank with the wrong fuel, you can drain it and clean your fuel system. But before attempting such a task, consult your owner's manual or reach out to your local technician for advice on how to move forward.