No, High Octane Gas Cannot Clean Your Engine - Why You Shouldn't Believe This Myth

Most gas stations have three options that you can put in your vehicle: regular, mid-grade (plus), and premium. These labels are also often accompanied by numbers that represent the fuel's different octane ratings, with regular typically sporting the lowest octane level at around 87 and premium having the highest, usually sitting somewhere between 91 and 94. This is why Premium is often referred to as high octane gas.

That's all pretty straightforward, but there are a lot of people out there who might not fully understand exactly what it is that high octane gas does. There has been a persistent myth floating around for years that high-octane gas cleans your car's engine when you use it. It seems like this myth stems from the idea that high-octane gas burns hotter or cleaner, and that these properties allow it to somehow get rid of oil, dirt, and carbon deposits that have made their way into the cylinder block.

This is patently untrue, however, and it ultimately boils down to a fundamental misunderstanding of what high-octane gas is and how it behaves when it is burned inside the cylinders of a four-cycle engine.

