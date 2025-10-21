Does Home Depot Have An Employee Discount? Here's What Workers Say

Home Depot has a little bit of everything to whip one's dwelling — as well as yard, place of business, and more — into tip-top shape. Unfortunately, this convenience does come at a cost, with everything from raw materials to hardware to tools eating away at one's budget. Therefore, it's good to know how you can go about saving money at the store, like utilizing coupons and remembering to check out Home Depot's "Special Buy of the Day" so you don't miss out on cheap tools. One would think that working for such a large retailer, they'd receive some sort of discount.

When it comes to what one gets as a Home Depot employee, aside from a paycheck, there's a decent amount to take advantage of, including health insurance, paid time off, retirement, and college planning, to name a few. Though many major retail chains offer employee discounts alongside these more industry-standard perks, allowing those who work there to get various goods at a lower rate, Home Depot doesn't appear to be one of them. Just as customers can't find Kobalt tools at Home Depot, employees can't expect an employee discount in the traditional sense.

Per the Home Depot hiring website and recent employee testimony (via Indeed), there isn't a traditional employee discount in the form of a specific percentage. The company takes a different approach. It may not have a standard employee discount, but Home Depot doesn't seem to leave its workers out to dry, offering a bevy of other benefits that can save money.