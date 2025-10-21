Does Home Depot Have An Employee Discount? Here's What Workers Say
Home Depot has a little bit of everything to whip one's dwelling — as well as yard, place of business, and more — into tip-top shape. Unfortunately, this convenience does come at a cost, with everything from raw materials to hardware to tools eating away at one's budget. Therefore, it's good to know how you can go about saving money at the store, like utilizing coupons and remembering to check out Home Depot's "Special Buy of the Day" so you don't miss out on cheap tools. One would think that working for such a large retailer, they'd receive some sort of discount.
When it comes to what one gets as a Home Depot employee, aside from a paycheck, there's a decent amount to take advantage of, including health insurance, paid time off, retirement, and college planning, to name a few. Though many major retail chains offer employee discounts alongside these more industry-standard perks, allowing those who work there to get various goods at a lower rate, Home Depot doesn't appear to be one of them. Just as customers can't find Kobalt tools at Home Depot, employees can't expect an employee discount in the traditional sense.
Per the Home Depot hiring website and recent employee testimony (via Indeed), there isn't a traditional employee discount in the form of a specific percentage. The company takes a different approach. It may not have a standard employee discount, but Home Depot doesn't seem to leave its workers out to dry, offering a bevy of other benefits that can save money.
What Home Depot's Orange Life initiative has to offer
Naturally, there's a lot of discussion and debate online over Home Depot's lack of an employee discount. Some rumors say that the company did have a discount once upon a time, but it eventually cracked down on it over employees allegedly using it to help out contractors with material costs. Regardless of the reason for Home Depot's removal of the perk and the likelihood it will be brought back, the company does still offer its customers some extensive perks. These are acquired through the Home Depot Orange Life program, which has a lot to offer the workforce behind the hardware chain.
Through the Orange Life program, Home Depot employees have access to a host of different resources and potential savings across virtually all facets of life. From health to travel to education benefits, it's worth looking into if you work at Home Depot and need support in some form beyond finances. Speaking more so to its money-saving potential, though, Orange Life allows Home Depot employees to access discounts across numerous businesses via the Perks at Work system.
It also opens the door to OrangeAwards system, which tracks employee performance and rewards them over time for their hard work. At least there are other benefits to working for the company that can make doing so a bit more worthwhile.