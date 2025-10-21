During A Stage II Fire Ban, This Everyday Power Tool Is Prohibited Without A Spark-Arresting Device
Wildfires have frequently made the news in recent years, from the destructive fires that ravaged the Los Angeles area in early 2025 to the fires in Canada that brought smoke across the border and caused air quality alerts in certain regions of the U.S. Our country averages about 70,000 wildfires per year. They can move devastatingly fast, destroying both forests and cities and towns, with the potential for billions of dollars in damage.
Fire bans, or burn bans, are often enacted to help lower the risk of wildfires. They can be authorized at the local, country, or state level and typically not only ban different types of burning, such as campfires or the burning of leaves in your yard, but also the use of specific items that could lead to accidental fires. These can include grills, fire pits, and even some tools. If you cause a fire in an area with an active burn ban, you will be held legally liable for damages. So if you need to use your chainsaw during a ban, you'll have to add a spark-arresting device.
Why it matters
States or local municipalities often issue burn bans in separate stages. In both Colorado and Oregon, for example, a stage 2 ban prohibits the use of a chainsaw without a spark-arresting device. Sometimes the use of this tool is also limited by time restrictions and other safety requirements.
If you've never used a spark arrestor, it doesn't look like much. It's simply a small metal screen that is attached to the exhaust system, and it does exactly what its name describes: it helps prevent sparks or tiny pieces of hot debris from flying out with the exhaust, which could potentially ignite a fire. Not all chainsaws come with a spark arrestor, so if yours doesn't have one and you need to use it during a burn ban, you'll want to add one. In fact, before you use a chainsaw, burn ban or not, check the laws in your municipality and state — they are sometimes required at all times, not just during a burn ban. You'll also need to clean the spark arrestor occasionally, as a clog could also be a fire hazard!
If there's an active fire ban in your area, other tools may need to temporarily stay in your tool shed. Anything that creates a spark could be dangerous, including brush cutters. Welding equipment and any type of cutting torch will also likely be prohibited. If you live in an area that's very prone to wildfires, you can use an app to track what's happening and if you're in danger.