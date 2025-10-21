During A Stage II Fire Ban, This Everyday Power Tool Is Prohibited Without A Spark-Arresting Device

States or local municipalities often issue burn bans in separate stages. In both Colorado and Oregon, for example, a stage 2 ban prohibits the use of a chainsaw without a spark-arresting device. Sometimes the use of this tool is also limited by time restrictions and other safety requirements.

If you've never used a spark arrestor, it doesn't look like much. It's simply a small metal screen that is attached to the exhaust system, and it does exactly what its name describes: it helps prevent sparks or tiny pieces of hot debris from flying out with the exhaust, which could potentially ignite a fire. Not all chainsaws come with a spark arrestor, so if yours doesn't have one and you need to use it during a burn ban, you'll want to add one. In fact, before you use a chainsaw, burn ban or not, check the laws in your municipality and state — they are sometimes required at all times, not just during a burn ban. You'll also need to clean the spark arrestor occasionally, as a clog could also be a fire hazard!

If there's an active fire ban in your area, other tools may need to temporarily stay in your tool shed. Anything that creates a spark could be dangerous, including brush cutters. Welding equipment and any type of cutting torch will also likely be prohibited. If you live in an area that's very prone to wildfires, you can use an app to track what's happening and if you're in danger.