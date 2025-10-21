Seen One Of These Unique EV Chargers While Traveling? They're Battery-Buffered Stations, And Here's How They Work

There's an unusual type of electric vehicle (EV) charger showing up on the highways of America. One was recently seen and reported on via TikTok by roadtripper Taylor (@taylorandzervan), who spotted it in Ohio. This type of charger is known as a battery-buffered charger, combining the low-speed input of a Level 2 charger with the high-speed output of a DC fast charger, which combines two of the 3 levels of EV charging. It accomplishes this through the use of a battery that is built into the charger, which is slowly charged at a Level 2 rate of charge. When the battery has a full charge, it can be quickly discharged at a rate of 150 kW or more, rapidly charging a waiting EV in a short amount of time.

The benefits of battery-buffered chargers will be most appreciated in areas where the electrical grid may not be robust enough to support the high-voltage needs of a DC fast charging station, as well as in remote locations that don't have access to that level of power. A battery-buffered charging station can operate on an easily available, 240-volt Level 2 system, which does not need the expensive distribution feeders and new transformers required with a high-voltage DC power supply. The batteries inside the chargers simply need to be fully charged before the fast charging can begin, which makes this a good solution for the 5 US states with the fewest public EV chargers. Current providers of battery-buffered chargers include ADS-TEC Energy, TUAL, Orange EV's Optigrid, and Jolt in Europe.