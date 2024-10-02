One Of The Most Recommended EV Charger Companies Just Abandoned Its American Users

Any EV owner will tell you that getting a good charger is an important investment. Going electric may save you from having to go to the gas station, but your car still needs energy to run, and a good charger will ensure that your battery fills up quickly while also protecting it from any potential surges that could damage it. Some of the newer EV charging methods can charge your battery in minutes, so you can get back on the road in no time. Installing an EV charging station at home might also cost more than you think, so you want to make sure you get the right one the first time.

Advertisement

Enel X is the company behind JuiceBox, which is one of the oldest and most highly recommended EV charger brands on the market. People like the company's chargers for their reliability, affordability, and smart features. Unfortunately, it seems that American consumers are about to be abandoned by Enel X.

The company recently announced in a shareholder email that it will be pulling up stakes and ceasing all operations in the United States and Canada on October 11, 2024. This has left many people wondering why exactly Enel X is leaving after such a long and seemingly successful run stateside. It also raises some serious concerns for the company's current customers about apps, connectivity, and customer support.

Advertisement