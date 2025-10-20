How Long Is A Can Of Compressed Air Good For After Being Opened?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter what you do, dust always seems to find its way into your life. Apart from potentially causing allergies, dust can also lead to overheating electronics. To stop this from happening, you need to commit to regularly cleaning your devices. While some can be cleaned with normal cleaning sprays and cloths, others may require the aid of compressed air instead. Typically, compressed air is a great solution for cleaning surfaces that can't be exposed to moisture. For this reason, canned air is often a good tool for cleaning PC towers with a lot of dust buildup, since it's less likely to damage the electrical components inside.

Compressed air manufacturer Chemtronics states that an unopened can in good condition can last for as long as a decade. However, once opened, there are plenty of factors that can affect the lifespan of a compressed air can, such as the size of the can and how much of it you've used. But if you've only used it once or twice, you may wonder if it's still good to use after years of being on the shelf. Air itself doesn't really expire, of course, and gas supply company WestAir suggests that an opened can of compressed air may still last you up to ten years if properly maintained.