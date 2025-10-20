How Long Is A Can Of Compressed Air Good For After Being Opened?
No matter what you do, dust always seems to find its way into your life. Apart from potentially causing allergies, dust can also lead to overheating electronics. To stop this from happening, you need to commit to regularly cleaning your devices. While some can be cleaned with normal cleaning sprays and cloths, others may require the aid of compressed air instead. Typically, compressed air is a great solution for cleaning surfaces that can't be exposed to moisture. For this reason, canned air is often a good tool for cleaning PC towers with a lot of dust buildup, since it's less likely to damage the electrical components inside.
Compressed air manufacturer Chemtronics states that an unopened can in good condition can last for as long as a decade. However, once opened, there are plenty of factors that can affect the lifespan of a compressed air can, such as the size of the can and how much of it you've used. But if you've only used it once or twice, you may wonder if it's still good to use after years of being on the shelf. Air itself doesn't really expire, of course, and gas supply company WestAir suggests that an opened can of compressed air may still last you up to ten years if properly maintained.
Used cans of compressed air may also last a long time
While compressed air, even once opened, can last up to a decade, its lifespan can be significantly shorter if stored improperly, such as in conditions subject to extreme cold or heat. Physical damage, such as dropping the can or damaging the valve, can also cause leaks and shorten its lifespan. Some signs that your can of compressed air has been compromised are similar to those when it is running out, such as weak spraying or sputtering. That said, in some cases, you may think your can of compressed air has gone bad, but it's actually just experiencing reduced pressure as the contents empty. After several uses, it's only normal to expect it to work less intensely because there is less air inside the can to push out.
Instead of buying compressed air cans, which will all deplete no matter how well you take care of them, you might want to consider investing in an electric air duster instead. On Amazon, the best-selling option is the Wolfbox MF50 Compressed Air Duster, which has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 3,700 reviews. Unlike canned air, you can adjust air speed to better suit the task at hand. Wolfbox claims that its duster can reach up to 110,000 rpm, which is more than enough for cleaning personal devices. It also comes with four interchangeable nozzles so you can hit all the necessary spots when cleaning.