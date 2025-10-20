'It Was A Very Cool Experience': Texas Woman Watches NASA Equipment Crash-Land On Neighbor's Farm

What do an Australian sheep farm, a mountain resort in North Carolina, and a farm in rural Texas have in common? All of these sites, and many more across the world, have fallen victim to space debris. This type of space junk includes man-made objects in low Earth orbit that have the potential to cause damage here on Earth. We're not talking about disaster movie-level destruction, though there have been a few close calls, but pieces of satellites, rockets, and other space craft.

Low Earth orbit is considered the largest garbage dump in the world. According to Nasa, there's close to 6,000 tons of junk in our skies, and it's very difficult and expensive to remove. As Nasa and other entities worldwide work on ways to reduce and remove space debris, this big problem recently hit close to home — literally — for one family in Texas.

In October 2025, a woman named Ann Walter watched a huge object attached to a large parachute drift across the sky, only to eventually land in her neighbor's field. When she and her family investigated, she didn't find a person, but rather a piece of Nasa space junk.