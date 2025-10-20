These 'Metal-Organic Structures' Won A Nobel Prize – Now They Could Fight Climate Change

Since the Nobel Foundation's establishment at the turn of the 20th century, 1,026 recipients have been recognized by the prestigious award across six categories for their contributions to the advancement of mankind. The award has served as a barometer for scientific development, recognizing the world's brightest minds, from Marie Curie to Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr, for delivering some of the greatest discoveries of the modern age, including the X-Ray, Penicillin, in Vitro Fertilization, and the underlying technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine. 2025's recipients are no different, with honorees including visionaries in quantum mechanics, Hungary's master of the literary apocalyptic, and the orchestrators of immune system science who might break open man's understanding of autoimmune disorders and cancer.

But perhaps none of this year's recipients will have as significant an impact on mankind as the recipients of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, whose development of metal-organic frameworks may be a game-changer for some of the world's environmental scientific challenges, ranging from climate change and sea pollution to drug delivery. Awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Omar Yaghi, and Richard Robson, an international group of researchers at Kyoto University, UC Berkeley, and the University of Melbourne, respectively, the prize recognizes one of the most exciting developments in molecular chemistry: the invention of a new form of molecular architecture in which large pores between molecules, known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, can capture and store substances, ranging from harmful substances like carbon dioxide or water pollutants to capturing water molecules in the desert air.