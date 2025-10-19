These Are The Bag Colors Airlines Lose Most (And How To Track Yours If It Happens)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some people, traveling can be one of the most fulfilling experiences in their lives, whether it's exploring their own country or another continent. However, there's nothing more stressful than arriving at your destination and realizing your bag is missing. Unfortunately, there are plenty of reasons why your luggage might not make it to its intended destination on time, such as when your flight is delayed or if you've had to change planes for one reason or another. In some cases, there could be technical issues that range from system problems with the airport itself to even sorting errors.

In reality, most mishandled airline luggage (more than ¾) tends to just be delayed, according to SITA's 2024 Global Baggage Report. So while it can be annoying to have to spend a few days without your vacation outfits, you're likely going to get your bag back at some point. But as for how long it will take, some factors can dramatically impact it, like its color. In its 2024 study, luggage brand Eminent reported that 40% of luggage sold was black. Additionally, it says that similar classic and neutral colors, like blue and gray, were also quite popular, with those two colors making up about half of all luggage sold in the world. That said, should you have luggage in these colors, it's not necessarily more likely to get lost, but it might take longer to locate it among other misplaced bags.