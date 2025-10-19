These Are The Bag Colors Airlines Lose Most (And How To Track Yours If It Happens)
For some people, traveling can be one of the most fulfilling experiences in their lives, whether it's exploring their own country or another continent. However, there's nothing more stressful than arriving at your destination and realizing your bag is missing. Unfortunately, there are plenty of reasons why your luggage might not make it to its intended destination on time, such as when your flight is delayed or if you've had to change planes for one reason or another. In some cases, there could be technical issues that range from system problems with the airport itself to even sorting errors.
In reality, most mishandled airline luggage (more than ¾) tends to just be delayed, according to SITA's 2024 Global Baggage Report. So while it can be annoying to have to spend a few days without your vacation outfits, you're likely going to get your bag back at some point. But as for how long it will take, some factors can dramatically impact it, like its color. In its 2024 study, luggage brand Eminent reported that 40% of luggage sold was black. Additionally, it says that similar classic and neutral colors, like blue and gray, were also quite popular, with those two colors making up about half of all luggage sold in the world. That said, should you have luggage in these colors, it's not necessarily more likely to get lost, but it might take longer to locate it among other misplaced bags.
How to track check-in airline luggage
Depending on the airline you're flying with, you'll have different options for finding your lost bag. For example, Star Alliance members, which include United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa, and EVA Air, offer baggage location services on both their websites and apps. To be able to use their tracking system, you'll want to take note of your bag tag number, flight number, date of departure, and airline. But keep in mind, airline tracking systems do have limitations. For example, they'll only be useful for checked bags, but they can't really do anything if someone accidentally picks up your bag from the carousel, thinking it's theirs, or even purposely steals your bag from the cabin.
While it's not as common, SITA claims that about 5% of mishandled bags were lost or stolen in 2023. For lost bags, it's not surprising that airlines like Ryanair have recommended that owners of bags with popular colors find ways to make them stand out from the rest. According to multiple press reports, the low-cost airline has advised travelers to make their luggage stand out by personalizing it with a bright tag or ribbon to avoid mix-ups. If you're feeling quirky and want to be really different, you can get custom luggage covers made with pictures of you, your loved ones, or even pets. But if you're thinking about managing theft, you may want to add a few other layers of protection, such as gadgets like luggage trackers.
Tech for tracking missing or lost luggage
These days, there are tons of luggage tracking devices available on the market that you can add to both your cabin and checked-in bags. For example, some popular ones include the Tile tracker, which retails for $24.99 on Amazon, and Apple's AirTag, which has a list price of $29.00 at the online retailer. Apart from checked luggage, small battery-powered trackers like AirTags are allowed in airline carry-on luggage. While luggage trackers can't prevent things like theft, they can give you some peace of mind, especially if you are flying with an airline that does not offer real-time tracking privileges. It can also help airlines estimate the general location of your bag if it gets lost in transit across different countries or continents.
Apart from trackers, it's also a good idea to make sure you take pictures of your luggage and its contents, so you can give airlines supporting information during the reporting and tracking process. Documentation like this can also be useful when you file a claim for damages through your insurance. Alternatively, you can invest in smart luggage, which may have built-in GPS trackers, as well as other neat features that are useful for frequent fliers. For example, Eminent offers smart suitcases that don't just have TSA-approved locks but also have USB-A and USB-C ports. But apart from being more expensive, there are a few issues with smart bags that might make you think twice about buying them, especially those with lithium-ion batteries.