How A 1920 Scout Streamliner Became The Fastest Indian Motorcycle In History

Indian Motorcycles, a company that still makes its motorcycles in America, has produced some of the most iconic bikes ever made. One of the fastest was a modified 1920 Indian Scout Streamliner, which entered the history books in 1967. 68-year-old Burt Munro saddled up and tipped the speedometer over 184 miles per hour. He also hit an unofficial top speed of 205.67 miles per hour. These rides took place at the Bonneville Salt Flats, home to the Bonneville Speedway, after years of relentless work on a motorcycle that once topped out at 55 miles per hour.

Munro's Scout, called the "Munro Special," was the result of years of modifications. Those mods included a cut-down Ford truck axle which became the Scout's new rods. Munro also changed the bike's overhead valves to side valves, and even hand-built his own cams. He spent years improving his bike, and setting land speed records in Australia, and his home country of New Zealand. It all lead to his record-setting 1967 run on a Scout that was almost entirely custom built.

Munro didn't have a corporate sponsor to bankroll him, and he didn't have a state-of-the-art garage maxed out with tools. All he had was the know-how and determination to make his Scout do things that had never been done before. Munro's career and legendary run was later immortalized in "The World's Fastest Indian," a 2005 movie starring Anthony Hopkins. Munro was also inducted to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame the following year.