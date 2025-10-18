Shaq Gives Kobe Bryant's Mom A Heartwarming Gift – Her Son's Restored High School Car

In a heartwarming moment for sports fans — and anyone who needs a bit of hopecore in their life — Shaquille O'Neal gifted Kobe Bryant's mom the fully restored 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser that the late legend owned in high school. O'Neal gifted the car to Pam Bryant on August 23rd, 2025, which would have been Kobe's 47th birthday.

Kobe Bryant and his daughterGianna passed away in January 2020 in a helicopter crash. It was a heartbreaking moment for the NBA community. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is considered one of the best two-way players in history.

He played alongside O'Neal, who remained in contact with Bryant's mother the past five years after his teammate's death. "I'm really close with [Kobe's] mother now," O'Neal said on the Off The Record podcast. "We talk all the time, 'cause I know her pain," O'Neal said. "So I just call her, just to check on her — see if she needs anything. Flowers, love you, miss you — stuff like that." This now also includes gifting her Kobe Bryant's car.