Tesla Is Burning Through Top Employees - Why Are They All Leaving?

Elon Musk's leadership style has been described as mercurial, at best. Over the years, he has come to control a whole bunch of well-known companies across different domains, including EV brand Tesla, an AI lab named xAI, the social media platform that now goes by X, a leading private space company called SpaceX, and the Boring Company. That's an impressive repertoire, but while at it, Musk has also attracted infamy for burning through executives, and his management style continues to trigger an employee exodus. It appears that the situation with staff exit has worsened in 2025, and it's hitting hardest the crown jewel in Musk's companies — Tesla.

"Important members of Tesla's US sales team, battery and power-train operations, public affairs arm, and its chief information officer have all recently departed, as well as core members of the Optimus robot and artificial intelligence teams on which Musk has bet the future of the company," says a report by Financial Times. Troy Jones, VP of sales, service, and delivery for Tesla's North America operations, departed the company in July following a stint lasting well over a decade.

Jones' departure came soon after the dismissal of Omead Afshar, the chief of sales and manufacturing, and a longtime aide. According to The Wall Street Journal, Afshar was "Musk's fixer" and "one of the most powerful executives at the electric-car maker." In the same year, Jenna Ferrua, who led the human resources department, departed Tesla. Milan Kovac, an engineering executive who oversaw the Optimus humanoid robot project, also went through the exit door.