Here's How To Easily Turn Off Apple CarPlay From Your iPhone Or Car

Apple CarPlay has made the act of driving a whole lot more entertaining, particularly when you tailor the app's settings to your specific desires. Having easy access to your phone calls, music, navigation, and more in your car via your iPhone has become so second nature to people that it's tough to remember a time when radio was the only form of entertainment for the daily commute.

While all that is true, there are times when you may want to disconnect Apple CarPlay from the vehicle you are driving. This could be because you are borrowing someone else's car, using a rental, buying a new one, or something else entirely. If this is the case, you will want to disconnect your Apple CarPlay from the vehicle, effectively unpairing your iPhone so the next user can pair it with theirs. You can do this from your iPhone or the vehicle.

To turn off Apple CarPlay from your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Select General from the menu. Select CarPlay from the menu. Select the vehicle your iPhone is paired with that you want to disconnect from. Select Forget This Car.

Once you do that, your iPhone will be permanently unpaired from the vehicle. Doing this just unpairs your iPhone; it does not completely disable its Apple CarPlay capabilities. If you don't ever want your iPhone to be able to connect to a vehicle via CarPlay, you have to use a different method.