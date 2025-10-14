These Two Comets Will Be Visible All October – Here's How You Can See Them

With Halloween decorations, such as Home Depot's 10-foot skeletons, becoming as popular as Christmas decorations, October is a great time to see all kinds of spooky and cool light shows in your neighborhood. However, nature is putting on a show of its own this fall with not one but two comets you can see from your yard. The first comet, which will make its closest approach (about 24 million miles) to Earth on October 19, is C/2025 R2 (SWAN). If you've wondering why you've never heard of such a comet, it's because it was only just discovered last month by amateur astronomer, Vladimir Bezugly.

Because R2 SWAN was coming from the same direction as the sun, the bright light of our closest star was drowning out the faint glow of the comet. Late last month, it became visible from Earth's Southern Hermisphere, but now residents north of the equator will have a chance to see it. The farther you are from cities and other areas with light pollution, the better you'll be able to observe R2 SWAN. Look to the southwest starting around an hour after sunset. It may be bright enough to see with the naked eye, though you'll have better luck using a pair of binoculars. For an even better look at the comet, you can also use one of the best telescopes for beginners.

The second comet appearing this month is C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), named after Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter — the observatory where it was discovered last January. You'll also want binoculars or a telescope to observe A6 (Lemmon), but where to look depends on when you're trying to find it. It comes closest to Earth on October 21, when it will be close to the northwestern horizon.