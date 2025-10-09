Don't Worry If You Missed October's Supermoon – You Have Two More Chances In 2025

If you love the night sky and have thought about getting started with stargazing, then you're probably aware of the supermoon that took place on October 6, 2025. But if you missed the event, it's happening two more times this year: November 5 and December 4. While there are three opportunities this year, a supermoon can actually occur up to four times in one year, and they always happen in very close order.

For the uninitiated, a supermoon happens when there's a full Moon at the time the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. This phenomenon is called a perigee, and when it happens, the Moon appears to be much bigger than usual. In fact, it's up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when it's the farthest from Earth. This has to do with the Moon's imperfect orbit, which puts it in a different position from Earth many times during each month. That's why some full moons can appear to be larger than others.

If you're planning on catching the next two supermoons in 2025, all you need is a clear view of the sky. One hemisphere of the Earth won't get a better view than the other, so as long as a skyscraper isn't in your way, or there's no cloud cover, you should be good. But if you miss them, you'll have to wait for the next one, which won't happen until January 3, 2026.