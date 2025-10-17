This Ram Street Truck Has Enough HP To Put The Ford F-150 Lobo To Shame

Stanced street-style trucks are the new hot thing in town, following Ford's recently introduced Lobo trim for the F-150 and Maverick. With the street truck scene gaining serious traction, other OEMs are now joining the factory street truck bandwagon. Enter the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered, a collaboration between Ram and Fox, a brand renowned for its off-road suspension systems, to create a more powerful, lowered, and performance-focused version of the Ram 1500.

The Fox Factory Ram packs a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with a twin-screw Whipple supercharger, producing a claimed 650 hp paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, depending on their preference, though the rear-wheel-drive version should be a burnout monster. By comparison, Ford's F-150 Lobo gets a 5.0-liter V8 making 400 hp, a full 250 hp less than the Ram, putting the Fox Factory model in a league of its own.

Unlike Fox's other lifted, off-road-ready trucks, the Fox Factory Ram has more in common with street legends like the Dodge Ram SRT-10 and Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. Both were factory-built hot rod trucks designed for tarmac thrills rather than trails, and this new truck follows the same spirit. It features lowered springs, performance coilovers, gold accents, 22-inch blacked-out alloys, an aggressive aero kit, and a cat-back dual exhaust, all combining for undeniable street presence and attitude.