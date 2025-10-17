This Ram Street Truck Has Enough HP To Put The Ford F-150 Lobo To Shame
Stanced street-style trucks are the new hot thing in town, following Ford's recently introduced Lobo trim for the F-150 and Maverick. With the street truck scene gaining serious traction, other OEMs are now joining the factory street truck bandwagon. Enter the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered, a collaboration between Ram and Fox, a brand renowned for its off-road suspension systems, to create a more powerful, lowered, and performance-focused version of the Ram 1500.
The Fox Factory Ram packs a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with a twin-screw Whipple supercharger, producing a claimed 650 hp paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, depending on their preference, though the rear-wheel-drive version should be a burnout monster. By comparison, Ford's F-150 Lobo gets a 5.0-liter V8 making 400 hp, a full 250 hp less than the Ram, putting the Fox Factory model in a league of its own.
Unlike Fox's other lifted, off-road-ready trucks, the Fox Factory Ram has more in common with street legends like the Dodge Ram SRT-10 and Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. Both were factory-built hot rod trucks designed for tarmac thrills rather than trails, and this new truck follows the same spirit. It features lowered springs, performance coilovers, gold accents, 22-inch blacked-out alloys, an aggressive aero kit, and a cat-back dual exhaust, all combining for undeniable street presence and attitude.
Built for a different kind of truck enthusiast
Sitting a cut above the Lobo power-wise means the Fox Factory Ram commands a higher price tag. The lowered Ram starts at $89,995, and a fully optioned-out model with all-wheel drive can reach around $95,125, including $2,595 in delivery and processing charges. For context, the F-150 Lobo has a base price of $61,090 (including $2,595 destination and $695 acquisition fees), making the Fox Factory Ram roughly $30,000 more expensive but also far more powerful and exclusive. It's a strong new addition to the Ram 1500 lineup, offering an interesting counterpoint to the hybridized 2026 Ram 1500 eTorque we drove recently. However, it is technically considered an aftermarket build and will get a Fox Factory warranty rather than one from Ram.
Speaking of warranty, Ram recently introduced an impressive 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty for its 2026 trucks, but the Fox Factory version doesn't qualify for it. Instead, it comes with a limited 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty, a reminder that this truck is built with performance in mind first and foremost.
Interestingly, despite its focus on speed and style, the Fox Factory Ram is still rated to tow up to 11,320 pounds and handle a payload of 1,910 pounds. While it won't carve up a mountain road like a sports car, it offers something few others can: the raw performance of a muscle car in a truck chassis. It can haul, tow, and still hold its own against almost anything at the lights. With its bold stance, power, and exclusivity, the Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered stands one of the most extreme street-style trucks on the market thus far.