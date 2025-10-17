Yes, Milwaukee Sells Replacement Packout Wheels - Here's Where To Buy Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As any tenured Milwaukee customer could tell you, there's far more to the brand than just power tools. There are cool Milwaukee gadgets you've likely never heard of, Milwaukee-branded workwear, and, most notably, the Milwaukee Packout line. This modular storage system is comprised of tool boxes of varying sizes that connect to each other for easy transportation between jobsites. They're touted as a means of organization, transportation, and protection, though even their durability has its limits.

For instance, the wheels on Packout boxes can end up damaged, defeating the purpose of having them in the first place. Thankfully, repairs are possible. Online retailers like Red Tool Store and Amazon sell an official Milwaukee Packout wheel kit with two new wheels to get a rolling Packout container back in usable shape. With that said, this kit is a bit pricey at over $40, but that's still less than going out of your way to buy a whole new box. The rolling Packout toolbox these replacement wheels are intended for typically goes for well over $150, so the math is pretty clear. Once you have your replacement wheels, the next step is to remove the old ones and attach the replacements. This isn't too involved a process, so you shouldn't be without your Packout container for long.