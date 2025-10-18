Do Harley-Davidson Employees Get A Discount? (And Does It Cover Motorcycles?)
With over a century of history behind it, there's no denying Harley-Davidson's place in the motorcycle world. No matter where you look throughout the United States, odds are you'll see one or more of its many bikes on the road. It reaches beyond the U.S., too, with some Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are only available in other countries. Naturally, to keep such a company going, Harley-Davidson has to employ tons of skilled individuals, with estimates putting its total workforce well into the thousands. Not only does working with Harley-Davidson come with the benefit of working on some of the most well-known and celebrated bikes around, but it also comes with some nice perks.
According to the company's career page, you can expect all the usual benefits, such as insurance, retirement planning, annual bonuses, and more, but that's not all. It explicitly states that one can expect discounts on Harley-Davidson products and accessories, as well as financing options for larger purchases. Though the company doesn't reveal an exact percentage, employees have revealed that the company offers 20% off of merchandise, parts, and accessories. Accessories are one thing, though: The big question in all of this is whether employee discounts apply to Harley-Davidson bikes as well. Fortunately, they do, with the Harley-Davidson career page specifically mentioning discounts on bikes.
Harley-Davidson employees have complained about reduced employee discounts
Much like the discount for accessories, Harley-Davidson doesn't publicly state how much of a discount Harley-Davidson employees get. According to employee reviews, however, the situation may not be as rosy as it once was. Some claim the discounts started losing their luster in the past few years, while others note that the employee discount had become virtually indistinguishable from the average customer's rate.
Fortunately for those seeking a career at Harley-Davidson, the bike discount may be on its way back to its former glory. Employee feedback reportedly led the company to reconsider its benefits, with an October 2025 review on Glassdoor indicating that the discount on bikes had bounced back to between 18% and 25%. Of course, this depends on the model in question, and given the differing claims from employee to employee, it's probably dependent on management and the specific outlet or branch.
Still, any kind of discount is better than no discount at all, especially if it helps you get your hands on one of Harley-Davidson's fancy new 2025 bikes. Harleys and their related accessories can get pricey, so working for a company you already support and taking advantage of the discounts could be a great way to save some money while doing what you love.