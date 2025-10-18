Do Harley-Davidson Employees Get A Discount? (And Does It Cover Motorcycles?)

With over a century of history behind it, there's no denying Harley-Davidson's place in the motorcycle world. No matter where you look throughout the United States, odds are you'll see one or more of its many bikes on the road. It reaches beyond the U.S., too, with some Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are only available in other countries. Naturally, to keep such a company going, Harley-Davidson has to employ tons of skilled individuals, with estimates putting its total workforce well into the thousands. Not only does working with Harley-Davidson come with the benefit of working on some of the most well-known and celebrated bikes around, but it also comes with some nice perks.

According to the company's career page, you can expect all the usual benefits, such as insurance, retirement planning, annual bonuses, and more, but that's not all. It explicitly states that one can expect discounts on Harley-Davidson products and accessories, as well as financing options for larger purchases. Though the company doesn't reveal an exact percentage, employees have revealed that the company offers 20% off of merchandise, parts, and accessories. Accessories are one thing, though: The big question in all of this is whether employee discounts apply to Harley-Davidson bikes as well. Fortunately, they do, with the Harley-Davidson career page specifically mentioning discounts on bikes.