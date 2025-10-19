Who Makes TRD Parts For Toyota? A Look Inside The High-Tech California Facility

Toyota has all sorts of performance vehicles, as the GR (Gazoo Racing) branch of the Toyota tree handles sports cars like the GR Supra, coupes like the GR86, and their all-wheel-drive hot-hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its also involved in race series like GR Cup, providing spec driving units to up-and-coming race car drivers. On top of the GR products, Toyota also makes in-house performance pieces, manufactured by TRD.

TRD, also known as Toyota Racing Development, has its hands in a number of high-performance pots. It builds engines for Toyota's NASCAR operations, work on NHRA Funny Cars, are involved in Formula D and help develop drivers in the TD2 race series. You might think of the subsidiary for its reliable compact sedans or fuel-efficient hybrid hatchbacks, but Toyota really likes to go racing.

TRD parts are made in California, in the company's Costa Mesa headquarters, where engine engineering is done and where much of the support for Toyota's massive race teams takes place. Toyota invited me to their Costa Mesa TRD facility to show off the advanced manufacturing line and get a look behind the scenes at what goes into making a TRD-branded product. TRD production is an in-house operation that handles all sorts of racing responsibilities, and they make suspension components for some of Toyota's most successful trucks too.