AI Shopping Carts Are Here (And These Stores Are Already Using Them)

Some use AI tools for coding, while many of us utilize the technology for more mundane tasks like text generation. Beyond the more conventional use cases, people have managed to find several weird ways to use AI tools, including using the technology to tell your fortune or find out which cattle in a herd are best for breeding. Now, the shopping carts that you push around in supermarkets are starting to get smarter, thanks to AI.

Instacart's Caper has started supplying retailers with AI shopping carts. These baskets on wheels come with built-in cameras, weighing scales, and point-of-sale systems for payment. Image recognition allows you to scan items as you take them off the shelf and put them in your cart, which also updates the price as you go. According to Instacart, this reduces checkout times and overall creates a more seamless shopping experience. Of course, a lot of this depends on how well the AI image recognition works, and just how regularly a customer may have to rescan or manually enter products that may have been mislabeled.

All of Geissler's locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts have adopted Caper's AI carts, as has Wegmans Dewitt in New York. They are also available in some locations of two stores in Missouri called Price Chopper and McKeever's Market & Eatery; all of the Davis Food & Drug locations in Utah; and other local and independent grocers in multiple locations.