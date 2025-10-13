Apple's Bringing Back An iPad Feature You Probably Missed In iPadOS 26.1

For years, both the iPhone and the iPad shared the same operating system — until the shift to a dedicated iPadOS experience brought about some meaningful additions that made good use of the device's larger screen real estate. Today, you can buy keyboards for the iPad, use the Apple Pencil for creating professional artwork, and do everything in between by utilizing its many multitasking features.

Specifically, Split View and Slide Over made it incredibly quick and easy for users to use multiple apps on the iPad at the same time. Split View would let you launch two apps, or different windows of the same app, and snap them to the left or right of the display. Slide Over, on the other hand, introduced floating windows to iPadOS — so you could have utilitarian apps like the calculator pop in and out as you please without taking up many pixels on the screen.

With iPadOS 26, however, Apple stripped the multitasking experience of both of these features. Though the new suite of multitasking options includes a Windowed Apps mode, which can be extremely powerful when used right, the complete absence of Slide Over wasn't met with kindness when users upgraded their iPads to the latest version. After receiving understandable backlash from the community for making possibly the worst change in iPadOS 26, the company has decided to add back Slide Over in an upcoming update — and here's how you can access it again.