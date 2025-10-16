Florida Flights May Have To Adapt To Sharing Airspace With SpaceX - Here's How It May Affect You

SpaceX, a private space exploration company that (in case you live on Mars) designs, builds, and launches reusable rockets and spacecraft, has set its sights on Florida to launch its massive Super Heavy Starship rocket, and it may cause more than just a few sonic booms. Starship is not only SpaceX's largest rocket, it is, according to the company, the most powerful launch vehicle ever made.

Starship currently launches from Starbase, the company's sprawling facility in South Texas. Since 2023, SpaceX has conducted 10 test flights, with varying degrees of success. Starbase, which was designated as an actual city earlier in 2025, houses a launch facility, a landing pad, a control center, and a tracking station. SpaceX hopes to eventually take Starship to the Moon and even a manned mission to Mars, though it has yet to successfully reach orbit in any of its flight tests, all of which have been performed unmanned, without a crew.

Now, SpaceX hopes to launch Starship from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, both in Florida, in a move that would not only close local beaches periodically but could also delay up to 12,000 commercial flights every year.