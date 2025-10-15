How A $100M Submarine 'Sank' A $6B US Nuclear Supercarrier

With the U.S. Navy fielding 11 active carriers, the fleet represents a fearsome deterrent and weapon that can be deployed globally. However, they do make big, lucrative targets. For opposing forces, just adding one of these behemoths to your kill tally could only be described as a prize of unimaginable value that would stretch far beyond the battlefield. And, it has happened — well, sort of. The carrier in question was the USS Ronald Reagan, which, thankfully, is still very much with us. And the fly-in-the-ointment that accounted for the carrier was a $100 million Swedish diesel-powered submarine called the HSMS Gotland.

The Gotland, a 1,600-ton Submarine, fired a barrage of torpedoes that accounted for the plus 100,000-ton carrier in a true David and Goliath moment. The good news for the USS Ronald Reagan (one of the oldest carriers still in service) is that it was only a 2005 war-game, and rather than real torpedoes, the Gotland took a series of photographs of the carrier. Albeit, from a range that was far too close for comfort for the U.S. Navy.

So, just how did a diesel-submarine penetrate the carrier's protection and deliver such a deadly "virtual" blow? Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the main reasons was stealth. More surprisingly, the stealth of the submarine's diesel power unit was a critical factor. For those of us who associate diesel engines with their signature "clatter sound," this might seem counterintuitive. Let's take a closer look at the war-game outcome that demoralized U.S. anti-submarine specialists.