Why Las Vegas Has No Lines Dividing Its Roads' Lanes

Las Vegas, Nevada, is distinctive in many ways. Known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, it offers more than just casinos and nightclubs. Visitors can enjoy dazzling light displays, take in the MSG Sphere, and even visit a speakeasy at the Mob Museum. There's so much to see that tourists may not notice this one small but unique feature about the city's streets and freeways: they aren't marked with painted lines.

We're all familiar with the painted white and yellow lines that mark most roadways in the U.S. Just like the red octagon tells us to stop, these lines give drivers the information they need to drive safely. Cars that are driving in different directions are divided by a single or double yellow line. A solid line tells us to stay in our lane, while a dotted line signals that passing is permitted when it's safe to do so.

If you live in or have visited Sin City, you probably know that it gets hot — very hot. While the average high is quite temperate in the winter, in July, you can expect highs nearing 105 degrees! Those high temperatures mean the lines painted on the road just aren't durable enough, so the city uses raised pavement markers instead.