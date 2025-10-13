CA Is Taking Action Against Two Tesla Companies - Here's What That Means For Consumers

Tesla's vertically integrated (and expensive) insurance business is under intense scrutiny in the state where it all began. On October 3, 2025, the California Department of Insurance (CDI) filed formal Accusations and Orders to Show Cause against Tesla Insurance Services, Inc. (the insurance agent), Tesla Insurance Company (the Tesla-owned carrier), and State National Insurance Company (the underwriter for earlier policies). The state is accusing Tesla's insurance entities of routinely dragging out claims, failing to communicate with customers, denying coverage without investigation, and leaving drivers in the dark about their right to challenge a denial — all required under California's insurance code.

CDI warns that the volume and severity of complaints against Tesla's insurance arm have skyrocketed. In 2025 alone, Tesla racked up more violations and justified complaints than the previous three years put together. The accusation filing also revealed that Tesla Insurance lacked stable leadership during the most critical growth phase. From April 2023 to May 2025, the company cycled through three Heads of Claims and reportedly operated for months without a permanent claims director. The result was a growing backlog of unresolved claims, a surge in consumer frustration, and what CDI calls "non-compliant claims-handling practices."

CDI says that it flagged these violations to Tesla as early as 2022, but the company's handling practices didn't improve – and now, the state's patience appears to have run out. Regulators are threatening to suspend or revoke Tesla's ability to sell insurance in California, potentially forcing every Tesla customer in California to switch providers.