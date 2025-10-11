California Forces Companies To Be More Reasonable With Vehicle Towing And Storage Fees

Towing services can be a huge help or a total inconvenience. They can move cars that are inoperable to a safe location, or take away cars that are parked improperly, though there is some confusion when it comes to towing cars parked in reserved spots. Regardless of the reason for their use, though, calling a tow truck can get expensive. Not only is the service itself typically a financial consideration, but in the case of vehicles that are towed and impounded, storage fees can be a lot to contend with should the vehicle be held for any period. Fortunately, the California government has taken action in this regard, seeking to make the associated costs of towing and storage a bit more reasonable.

In September 2025, the California State Assembly passed Assembly Bill 987, legislation intended to save drivers money on towing and storage costs. The idea is to expand the list of unreasonable fees that go beyond what's necessary in a towing and storage situation. The bill specifically calls on fees beyond the normal rate incurred on days that the storage facility isn't open, such as holidays.

It also applies to those towed or performing the tow in a scenario where a law enforcement officer has directed the removal of a vehicle from the site of a state or local emergency. These are the major instances California State Assembly Bill 987 tackles. However, there are multiple types of fees the bill targets as well, hoping to save Californians some money in more ways than one.