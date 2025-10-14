Can You Rebuild Or Refurbish Harbor Freight Batteries?

If you're a DIYer working on a budget, you're probably doing everything you can to save money on power tools. You might be doing the same thing with power tool batteries, which can be expensive to replace. But before you try to save your Harbor Freight batteries, which already have some common problems, beware that the company advises not to modify or repair them. Batteries such as the Bauer 20V Hypermax Lithium battery, Warrior 18V 1.5ah battery, and Hercules 12V/20V Lithium-ion battery fast charger all come with a warning not to open, as it could lead to an explosion.

The problem with trying to do this yourself is that Lithium-ion batteries contain flammable electrolytes, and the batteries themselves store a lot of energy. Because of this, mishandling them in any way, including opening them to refurbish them, can lead to toxic chemical exposure or fire. Plus, if you damage a battery from Harbor Freight while attempting to repair it, you'll likely lose any warranty you have. Either way, it's not worth the risk.

If you're really attached to your Harbor Freight batteries and want to bring them back to life, you can use a company like Battery Warehouse. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Battery Warehouse will rebuild your batteries and give you a 6-month warranty that only covers workmanship, not capacity loss. But if you go this route, you could spend more money than you'd like. In the end, it might make more sense to just buy a new battery.