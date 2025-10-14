Barn Finder Lucks Into Factory-Fresh '59 Cadillac After 20 Years On Blocks

There is little else more evocative for a gearhead than stumbling across a true, untouched for years barn find. That's exactly what happened to Sarah, though, who spent weeks finalising the deal on her dream car earlier this year. Not happy to settle for any old '59 Caddy, she had been waiting for the correct example to present itself, and when this factory black Coupe De Ville was spotted up for sale, she knew the right one had been found.

It's a family-owned new car, offered for sale by the granddaughter of the original owner. The good news doesn't stop there either, as it's also been residing in California its whole life, and that dry climate has helped preserve the Caddy's metalwork perfectly over the years. When the second owner, the original owner's son, passed around 20 years ago, the Coupe DeVille was stashed away on blocks, hidden from the elements in a large, dry barn. While it's great to see that this storage has kept the '59 Cadillac safe, it really deserves to be put back on the road and given a new lease of life. Fortunately, that's exactly what the new owner plans to do, and recommissioning work has already begun.

As of now, the finned icon has barely been in its new home for a week, but the first stages of revival have already begun. The 390ci V8 under the hood has rumbled back into life, albeit briefly and with an eyebrow-singeing backfire, plus some of the sleeping Caddy's electrical systems have also been awakened. Reviving an all-original car like this is not something to rush into; after all, they're only original once. It certainly looks as if this '59 has found the right custodian to coax it back into life, though.