Can You Use Super Glue On A Cracked Phone Screen?

A heart-stopping moment that has become quite common nowadays is when your phone slips from your hand and lands face down on the ground. While it won't always lead to damage, there are times when the fall proves to be a screen-altering one, with a spiderweb of cracks visible across the screen when you pick up the device. Even worse is when the entire panel detaches, with just a flexible flat cable connecting it to the body. Googling for remedies might lead you to the most bizarre suggestions, like using WD-40 to fix a cracked phone screen. But this hack has since been debunked as an unfounded claim, possibly to boost the lubricant's supposed "miracle worker" reputation in the auto industry.

Another recommendation that's received a lot of attention online is using super glue, also known as cyanoacrylate, to fix phone screens. At first glance, this would make a lot of sense since it's an adhesive, and piecing together broken glass or attaching the panel to the body would require some type of glue. However, while super glue can technically seal cracks or reattach loose edges, this is actually a risky fix, since the glue can seep into the internal components, such as the speaker, front camera, or sensors, and cause permanent damage to the unit. Even worse, once the super glue hardens, it's nearly impossible to remove without professional tools. So, while this may seem like a more affordable solution than paying to replace a phone screen, it's not recommended.