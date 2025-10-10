A South Carolina Driver Drove His Rental Car Up A Colorado Mountain Pass & Nearly Ruined It For Everyone

America is home to a number of chilling stories in which tourists disregarded advice from the locals and suffered grim consequences. Perhaps the most famous were the so-called "Death Valley Germans," a family of four who took an overseas vacation to the United States, and whose skeletal remains were thought to be found in 2009, 13 years after they tried to take a shortcut through the most uninhabitable area in the country in a rented Plymouth minivan.

This month, things took a less dire, but embarrassing, turn for the driver of a rented Kia. On October 1, Colorado residents began sharing a photo of an SUV with rental plates that had become stuck on an unpaved road in Telluride, a remote town in the Colorado Rockies. The road was shut down, but the story otherwise wouldn't normally have drawn much attention. However, the stranded vehicle was a Kia Telluride, which uses a 20-year-old engine design unsuited to the real-life Telluride's difficult terrain. The irony was enough to make the incident go semi-viral.

After confirming that the South Carolinian driver was unharmed, the mockery began. And it's not hard to see why. The road was Black Bear Pass, a jeep trail for serious off-roading enthusiasts driving high-clearance all-wheel-drive vehicles. Rental cars are explicitly prohibited. Moreover, the tourist had been warned by locals not to attempt the drive, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff. The pass was closed for a day while the driver and vehicle were rescued. "It's almost poetic how this embodies the meme of the hated Colorado tourist," wrote one Reddit user, aptly named u/jwed420.