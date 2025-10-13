The DeWalt Attachment That Lets You Use An Allen Key With Your Drill
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're assembling a furniture kit or doing maintenance on your bike, you surely know how annoying it can be to work with an Allen key. Luckily, DeWalt has a set of bits to save you from having to use those weird L-shaped things. The DeWalt MAXFIT Ultra 1-inch Hex Security Steel Screwdriving Bit Set lets you turn your drill or impact driver into a high-powered Allen key. The set comes with an anti-snap design and precision-fit tips and is currently priced under ten bucks at Home Depot — $8.97, to be exact.
The nine-piece set is impact-rated and compatible with even the most powerful DeWalt drivers and drills. This makes it ideal for home projects, furniture assembly, mechanical repairs, or whatever else you're doing that requires the precision of an Allen key. Each bit also features laser-engraved size markings for easy identification of all nine bits, from 1/16-in. to 1/4-in and every other size in between.
Benefits of the bit set being MAXFIT
The MAXFIT line means these bits were engineered for less slippage — and, in turn, less wear and tear on both the bit and fastener. The improved fit also gives you smoother engagement, especially when you're working with hex-drive bolts or those recessed fasteners used in machinery, cabinetry, and automotive projects. And since the bits are made from durable steel and impact-rated for heavy-duty use, you can use them on wood, aluminum, cast iron, stainless steel, and concrete alike.
If you try them out for yourself and realize you prefer to use a traditional Allen key instead, DeWalt's bit set comes with Home Depot's standard 90-day return policy. Customers can return the set within three months of purchase with proof of receipt (as long as it hasn't been damaged from misuse or anything). If you bought it with a Home Depot Consumer Credit Card or Pro Xtra loyalty account, you can stretch that return window up to 365 days and still get a full refund. No DeWalt lifetime warranty on these, however.