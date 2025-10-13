The DeWalt Attachment That Lets You Use An Allen Key With Your Drill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're assembling a furniture kit or doing maintenance on your bike, you surely know how annoying it can be to work with an Allen key. Luckily, DeWalt has a set of bits to save you from having to use those weird L-shaped things. The DeWalt MAXFIT Ultra 1-inch Hex Security Steel Screwdriving Bit Set lets you turn your drill or impact driver into a high-powered Allen key. The set comes with an anti-snap design and precision-fit tips and is currently priced under ten bucks at Home Depot — $8.97, to be exact.

The nine-piece set is impact-rated and compatible with even the most powerful DeWalt drivers and drills. This makes it ideal for home projects, furniture assembly, mechanical repairs, or whatever else you're doing that requires the precision of an Allen key. Each bit also features laser-engraved size markings for easy identification of all nine bits, from 1/16-in. to 1/4-in and every other size in between.