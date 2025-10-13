NYC Is A Graveyard For Abandoned Boats – But Now They're Digging Up The Dead

The Big Apple, the city that never sleeps, is made up of five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island — situated across a swath of islands and states that include New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, as of April 2025, New York City's coastline is roughly 600 miles, thanks to climate change and associated sea level rise over the years. Amidst the hundreds of miles of coastline are a dizzying array of docks, beaches, public waterfront parks, rivers, and bays. Where there's water with hundreds of years of frenetic use, there are boats and ships (yes, there is a difference) – lots of them.

As one might expect, a great many eventually turn up "dead" through abandonment or neglect and pose an imminent threat to both people and the environment. According to NYC's Department of Parks and Recreation, there are currently more than 600 such boats strewn along the city's shoreline. Thankfully, a coalition between NYC's Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering and the NOAA Marine Debris Program is working to clean them up. The Marine Debris Program isn't limited to cleaning up just derelict boats, but also large marine debris. Beginning in October 2025, the project will run through September 2028 and encompass waterways around the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.