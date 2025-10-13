Modern vehicles give drivers more computer-controlled options and settings than ever before, with the majority of vehicles on sale today offering some sort of selectable driving modes that can alter how a car performs. While each car will vary in what specific modes it offers, as well as by how those modes work, a typical modern car will often have at least two different selectable driving modes.

"Sport Mode" and "Eco Mode" are the two most common driving modes you'll find, with each altering things like throttle response, transmission behavior, and climate control settings. In Eco Mode, the car's throttle response and transmission settings will be slowed and dialed back in the name of improved fuel economy, while Sport Mode will do the opposite, sharpening response and holding gears longer for improved performance.

But is Sport Mode good for highway driving? While it's hard to give a definitive answer since each car and its individual Sport Mode programming is different, it will most likely depend on what sort of highway driving you are doing. On a twisty, mountainous highway where passing is common, or a freeway setting where you need to quickly merge into fast-moving traffic, using Sport Mode could be a big help. On the other hand, in extended, steady-speed highway drives, you should be fine without Sport Mode, as most of its settings will be unnecessary, likely while causing increased fuel consumption.