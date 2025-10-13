What Was The Ford F-1000 And When Was The Truck Made?

While America saw the fifth-generation Ford F-Series trucks fade out by 1972, the same can't be said in other parts of the world, like Brazil. There, the F-1000 arrived in 1979, and continued to thrive for nearly two more decades.

This Brazil-exclusive F-1000 was based on the fifth-gen F-Series body used in the U.S. from 1967 to 1972. From there, it gradually evolved into something uniquely its own. Rather than receiving entirely new platforms every few years, like we see here in the States, the Brazilian F-1000 stretched its production cycle across decades. In doing so, it incorporated cosmetic and functional updates without altering any of its basic foundation.

At the start, the F-1000 was nothing more than a stripped-down, rear-wheel-drive work truck. It was offered only in a regular cab configuration, and it had a bed that appeared to be molded into the body itself. However, the lineup of powertrains was actually pretty diverse for a utility truck, with options such as a 272-cubic inch V8, a 3.4-liter inline-six, and smaller four-cylinder engines.

Ford even offered different configurations that ran on gasoline or ethanol. Diesel and turbodiesel variants arrived in the early 1990s, offering a modest 119 horsepower. Certainly not one of the most powerful Ford trucks, but alas.