Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra: How Much Does It Cost & What Engine Does It Have?

If you're in the market for a motorcycle that has unrivaled comfort, practicality, and ease, the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra might just be the perfect bike, or rather trike, for you. The long-haul cruiser is about as close as you'll get to a recliner chair on wheels. Harley has set the base MSRP for the big rig at a pretty hefty $37,999, placing it well into premium touring territory. That being said, Harley doesn't do "base" in the usual sense with this one, as you get a lot of machine for your buck, one with Harley's famous Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin at the heart of it. If stock standard isn't your thing, custom paint, upgraded speakers, and comfort packs can bring the price tag to just over $47,000.

This is a serious figure when you consider that it brings the trike into the same playing field as Harley's exclusive CVO lineup. It may demand a pretty penny, but this is no casual cruiser. The Tri Glide Ultra was built with more ambitious rides in mind; think crossing states rather than cities. And with an extra wheel, it will do it all with ease and offer an experience unlike any other Harley, or any other bike for that matter.