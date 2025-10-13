Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra: How Much Does It Cost & What Engine Does It Have?
If you're in the market for a motorcycle that has unrivaled comfort, practicality, and ease, the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra might just be the perfect bike, or rather trike, for you. The long-haul cruiser is about as close as you'll get to a recliner chair on wheels. Harley has set the base MSRP for the big rig at a pretty hefty $37,999, placing it well into premium touring territory. That being said, Harley doesn't do "base" in the usual sense with this one, as you get a lot of machine for your buck, one with Harley's famous Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin at the heart of it. If stock standard isn't your thing, custom paint, upgraded speakers, and comfort packs can bring the price tag to just over $47,000.
This is a serious figure when you consider that it brings the trike into the same playing field as Harley's exclusive CVO lineup. It may demand a pretty penny, but this is no casual cruiser. The Tri Glide Ultra was built with more ambitious rides in mind; think crossing states rather than cities. And with an extra wheel, it will do it all with ease and offer an experience unlike any other Harley, or any other bike for that matter.
A Milwaukee muscle heart
At the heart of the Tri Glide Ultra sits the rumbling 1,868 cc (114 cubic inch) Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, and it packs some decent muscle. Churning out a solid 93 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered nice and low in the rev range, it's got more than enough grunt to comfortably haul a fully loaded trike, two riders, and plenty of luggage without any stress.
What makes this engine such a perfect fit for the Tri Glide Ultra is the combination of air and liquid cooling, because you'll need all the cooling you can get when you're hauling all the extra weight across hundreds of miles. It's a clever engineering tweak that helps the Milwaukee-Eight stay smooth and consistent even on the longest and most grueling rides.
The Milwaukee-Eight 114 is one of the best Harley-Davidson engines ever made, and with this version, there was a clear goal in mind: keep the character of its classic V-twin, but make it refined and more forgiving on long rides. The engine uses counterbalancers and a four-valve design to tame the rough edges without losing that signature Harley feel that riders know and love. When paired with the six-speed Cruise Drive transmission, the setup is meant to keep the Tri Glide Ultra steady and responsive, even when it's fully loaded and cruising at highway speeds.
Comfort, control, and the open road
Apart from being one of the best-looking trikes ever made, what really makes the Tri Glide Ultra stand out from the rest is its comfort and touring setup, with every aspect being carefully considered for some serious road time. The Boom! Box GTS infotainment system helps you navigate and control music with ease, while the Tour-Pak trunk and luggage compartments offer more storage than some small cars. The seating is plush and supportive, and the passenger backrest is the kind of thing that makes riders' partners plan the trip rather than boycott it.
Despite its size, and it really is a lot of motorcycle, the Tri Glide Ultra is designed to be easy to live with. The rear differential helps it corner smoothly, and an electronic reverse gear means you won't be muscling over half a ton of chrome and steel when it's time to back out of a parking spot. The extra wheel gives riders added stability and confidence, especially those transitioning from four wheels or older riders. Sure, it's properly expensive, but the Tri Glide Ultra isn't trying to shy away from that. It's supposed to be the complete long-distance tourer. It doesn't compromise on luxury, comfort, or tech, giving it the kind of capability that makes every mile feel effortless and equally special.