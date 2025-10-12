Open Printer: The Repairable & Customizable Printer Looking To Replace Your Old Hardware

"Our long-term objective is to make printing a subscription, Intel CEO Enrique Lores said in an interview with CNBC last year, when asked about the idea of warming up to third-party cartridges. "We lose money on the hardware. We make money on supplies," he added, noting that if a customer doesn't print enough, it's a bad investment. Unsurprisingly, HP now has a printer subscription service in place and a bad reputation among customers. Peers like Epson have also followed suit.

But that's only the tip of the iceberg in a sea of printing problems, from printing limitations and software lock-ins to cartridge refueling rules. Open Printer could be the solution to those woes, thanks to its open-source approach and a DIY-friendly design. Currently up for crowdfunding, the folks behind Open Printer claim that their pioneering device relies on "standard mechanical components and modular parts" that are easy to put together, repair, and even modify based on the requirements.

There are no proprietary software drivers involved, and there is no concept of a Digital Rights Management (DRM) lock on this open-source printer. In a nutshell, users won't find themselves locked behind the walls of proprietary cartridges or any similar technological control. "The Open Printer is built for longevity and customizability, ensuring that it remains fully under your control," notes the official project page of the Open Printer. For now, there is no date attached to the project, and currently, there's only a "Coming soon" message plastered across the microsite.