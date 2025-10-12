Mixing Two Common Household Items Gives You A Cheap & Natural Way To Clean Hand Tools

With sustained use, hand tools are bound to get dirty no matter how hard you try to avoid it. Whether they're used for construction, auto repair work, or any other type of labor, it's a certainty that they'll accumulate dirt, grime, and other buildup, which means they'll require cleaning. The only exception might be those tools you don't use and are probably better off getting rid of altogether. While there are specific product blends that are advertised for cleaning dirty hand tools, they're not the only option you have to shine them up. In fact, there's a natural blend of household items that can get the job done just as effectively.

As it turns out, the simple combination of salt and white vinegar is a great homemade alternative to a store-bought tool cleaning solution. All you have to do is mix ½ ounce of salt for every cup of vinegar you'll need and fully submerge your tools in the mixture. Depending on how dirty and rusty your tools are, they should be left to soak for between one and three days. Once the soak is done, remove them from the mixture and give them a good scrub to remove any lingering grime. With that, dry them off with a clean rag, and they'll be all ready for use.

This is just one of many ways to clean up hand tools, with this specific method intended to save money. No matter what you choose to clean your tools, the importance of keeping them in good shape cannot be overstated.