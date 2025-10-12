Mixing Two Common Household Items Gives You A Cheap & Natural Way To Clean Hand Tools
With sustained use, hand tools are bound to get dirty no matter how hard you try to avoid it. Whether they're used for construction, auto repair work, or any other type of labor, it's a certainty that they'll accumulate dirt, grime, and other buildup, which means they'll require cleaning. The only exception might be those tools you don't use and are probably better off getting rid of altogether. While there are specific product blends that are advertised for cleaning dirty hand tools, they're not the only option you have to shine them up. In fact, there's a natural blend of household items that can get the job done just as effectively.
As it turns out, the simple combination of salt and white vinegar is a great homemade alternative to a store-bought tool cleaning solution. All you have to do is mix ½ ounce of salt for every cup of vinegar you'll need and fully submerge your tools in the mixture. Depending on how dirty and rusty your tools are, they should be left to soak for between one and three days. Once the soak is done, remove them from the mixture and give them a good scrub to remove any lingering grime. With that, dry them off with a clean rag, and they'll be all ready for use.
This is just one of many ways to clean up hand tools, with this specific method intended to save money. No matter what you choose to clean your tools, the importance of keeping them in good shape cannot be overstated.
The importance of cleaning hand tools
There are numerous reasons why keeping hand tools clean is important, no matter which concoction is used to do so. The most obvious is that it's hygienic. Layers of dirt and grime on tools can leave residue behind, which is something to avoid if you work on cars or in homes. Dirty tools might carry germs and bacteria that can get you and others sick, or infect cuts and scrapes you might get on the job. When it comes to safety, unclean tools can affect your grip. Grimy, greasy tools are easier to drop or could unexpectedly slip from your hands, which can damage the tool or hurt others in your vicinity in extreme cases.
There's also the matter of keeping your tools clean to keep them around for the long haul. On any kind of tool, dirt and debris can lock in moisture. As a consequence, if left untreated, this moisture can begin to eat away at one's metal tools — even those from the major hand tool brands — and cause rust to form. Over time, rusty tools become less structurally sound and more prone to breakage, leaving you little choice but to go out and buy replacement tools. As a preemptive measure and a cost-saver, it's in one's best interest to do some routine cleaning. Clearly, hand tool cleaning is a must for frequent tool users. In a pinch, all it takes is a little white vinegar and salt to have them looking as good as new.