The Harbor Freight Magnetic Socket Rail Find That Frees Up Tool Box Space
Struggling to organize all those sockets rattling around in your tool box? One of Harbor Freight's in-house tool box brands, U.S. General, has a Magnetic Socket Rail that can help with that. Available in 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, and 1/2 inch drive sizes, it's a compact anodized aluminum rail designed to keep your sockets organized and accessible. All three sizes currently go for $21.99 and feature a magnetic backing that sticks securely to any metal surface. You're free to mount it on your toolbox, a cart, even metal shop walls.
Each comes out to be (roughly) 18 inches long and just over an inch tall. They also share the same basic construction: an anodized aluminum rail with ABS socket clips that hold up to 16 sockets each (which are not included with the rail). Each clip slides along the rail to fit different drive sizes, with a spring-loaded ball there to keep the sockets locked in place. There's also a twist-lock version that holds sockets in place for the same price if you'd prefer that.
They don't weigh much on their own (ranging from 0.20 pounds for the 1/4 in. model to 0.55 pounds for the 1/2 in.), but the rails are nevertheless able to withstand regular shop use without bending or losing magnetism. It's a clean, modular way for technicians and hobbyists to organize their sockets without needing to rummage through drawer trays anymore.
More information about Harbor Freight's magnetic socket rail
For those comparing different storage options, these rails are a utilitarian alternative to full-fledged socket trays. Plus, each rail in the tool chest brand's lineup is built for its respective socket size, and that includes both standard and deep sockets. All three rails are also finished in the same black anodized coating that's supposed to be corrosion-proof, so they'll look uniform and nice if used together as a set.
This magnetic mounting system is one of the more practical additions to Harbor Freight's U.S. General storage lineup, which also includes rolling tool carts and modular drawer systems. Because the rails can attach directly to metal toolboxes or workbenches, they get rid of the need for bulky plastic socket organizers or loose trays that take up valuable real estate in your workspace.
Each rail comes with Harbor Freight's typical limited lifetime warranty, so they can be replaced if they go out on you at any time. And while they may not be some groundbreaking innovation, the U.S. General Magnetic Socket Rails are still a worthy option for more efficient workspace organization.