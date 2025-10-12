The Harbor Freight Magnetic Socket Rail Find That Frees Up Tool Box Space

Struggling to organize all those sockets rattling around in your tool box? One of Harbor Freight's in-house tool box brands, U.S. General, has a Magnetic Socket Rail that can help with that. Available in 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, and 1/2 inch drive sizes, it's a compact anodized aluminum rail designed to keep your sockets organized and accessible. All three sizes currently go for $21.99 and feature a magnetic backing that sticks securely to any metal surface. You're free to mount it on your toolbox, a cart, even metal shop walls.

Each comes out to be (roughly) 18 inches long and just over an inch tall. They also share the same basic construction: an anodized aluminum rail with ABS socket clips that hold up to 16 sockets each (which are not included with the rail). Each clip slides along the rail to fit different drive sizes, with a spring-loaded ball there to keep the sockets locked in place. There's also a twist-lock version that holds sockets in place for the same price if you'd prefer that.

They don't weigh much on their own (ranging from 0.20 pounds for the 1/4 in. model to 0.55 pounds for the 1/2 in.), but the rails are nevertheless able to withstand regular shop use without bending or losing magnetism. It's a clean, modular way for technicians and hobbyists to organize their sockets without needing to rummage through drawer trays anymore.