Everything To Know About The Pellet Stoves Sold At Tractor Supply

With temperatures dropping and fall foliage inching closer and closer to its peak, Tractor Supply Co. has put several of its pellet stoves on sale for the season. Built for spaces ranging from compact cabins to large family homes, the Grand Teton Collection and Forge & Flame collections can definitely bring the heat when the going gets cold.

Instead of traditional firewood, these stoves burn compressed wood pellets for a steadier, more environmentally friendly heat source; kind of like one of those Traeger's Woodridge grills. Tractor Supply's selection includes the Grand Teton Teewinot, Gros Ventre, and Jackson stoves, along with the Forge & Flame PP130. Each offers a good mix of heating capacity, hopper size, and smart technology integration.

Prices range from $899.99 to $1,199.99 during the sale, and all four of the models qualify for federal tax credits that reward energy-efficient home upgrades. Whether you're heating 800 or 3,000 square feet, there's likely a model available for you at Tractor Supply — and with a nice discount, too.