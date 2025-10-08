Everything To Know About The Pellet Stoves Sold At Tractor Supply
With temperatures dropping and fall foliage inching closer and closer to its peak, Tractor Supply Co. has put several of its pellet stoves on sale for the season. Built for spaces ranging from compact cabins to large family homes, the Grand Teton Collection and Forge & Flame collections can definitely bring the heat when the going gets cold.
Instead of traditional firewood, these stoves burn compressed wood pellets for a steadier, more environmentally friendly heat source; kind of like one of those Traeger's Woodridge grills. Tractor Supply's selection includes the Grand Teton Teewinot, Gros Ventre, and Jackson stoves, along with the Forge & Flame PP130. Each offers a good mix of heating capacity, hopper size, and smart technology integration.
Prices range from $899.99 to $1,199.99 during the sale, and all four of the models qualify for federal tax credits that reward energy-efficient home upgrades. Whether you're heating 800 or 3,000 square feet, there's likely a model available for you at Tractor Supply — and with a nice discount, too.
The Grand Teton Collection is Tractor Supply's in-house brand
The Grand Teton Collection, a Tractor Supply exclusive, has a few different discounted pellet stoves tailored to different household needs. The largest of the group, the Teewinot Pellet Stove, is built to heat spaces between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. It has a 130-pound hopper capacity, which can last for days with continuous heat before needing to be topped off with more pellets. It has a maximum heat output of 39,460 BTU, a touch-screen control panel, and the ability to connect to the GTC Smart Stove App for full remote control. It also qualifies for a 30% IRS Biomass Stove Tax Credit.
For mid-sized homes, the Gros Ventre Pellet Stove gives you the same smart technology with a slightly smaller footprint. Designed to heat 1,500 to 2,200 square feet, this model features a 60-pound hopper, 28,165 BTU output, and the same Smart Stove App integration for remote temperature management. At the more compact end of the lineup, the Jackson Pellet Stove is built for living areas between 800 and 1,200 square feet. Its hopper holds 18 pounds and has a 23,500 BTU heat output. Each Grand Teton model includes a five-year limited warranty on steel parts, a one-year warranty on electrical components, and toll-free phone support for customer assistance.
Forge & Flame is another Tractor Supply pellet stove option
If the offerings from the Grand Teton Collection aren't appealing to you, Forge & Flame has another option on sale: the PP130. Designed to heat up to 2,500 square feet, this pellet stove has a maximum heat output of 49,200 BTU and features a 130-pound hopper for as many as three and a half days of continuous heat per full load.
The model's 40,600 BTU output is also more powerful than any of the Grand Tetons on sale. Plus, it qualifies for a 26% Federal Income Tax Credit. Its one-year electrical warranty and five-year steel parts warranty add some value (not to mention peace of mind) over the long term.
Each one of these four stoves meets or exceeds modern EPA standards. And with features like automatic ignition, extended burn times, and mobile home accessibility, they can work for tons of different types of homes, both big and small. There's no clear answer as to when they go back to list price, either, so if you want the deal, you might need to jump on it.