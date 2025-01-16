Traeger's New Woodridge Grills Might Be Smarter Than Your Entire Kitchen

Trager, a brand that introduced wood pellet grills to the market back in the 1980s, is making a tech-savvy pivot with its latest Woodridge line of grills. Available in a total of three trims, the Woodridge series adds a dash of modern innovation to the grilling experience. Thanks to the proprietary WiFIRE tech stack, users can monitor the progress, tweak the grill settings, make temperature adjustments, and even peek at recipes from a connected mobile app.

Advertisement

Traeger

At the top of the portfolio is the Woodridge Elite model, which offers an expansive 970 square-inch of cooking space, embraces an insulated lining for better heat retention, and exclusively serves an infrared side burner with 1,100-watt output. So, whether it is high-heat grilling or tasteful sautéing, users have all the versatility they need for their outdoor cooking indulgence. The open storage underneath has been replaced with an enclosed cabinet to boost weather resistance for all your grilling tools.

Traeger

The Pro model also offers a similar capacity as the Elite version and stands with a new Super Smoke Mode to add an extra dash of wood-fired flavor. It also throws a folding side shelf into the mix, an open-bottom storage, and a proper second-grate storage space. Notably, the Pro and Elite models comes with a Pellet Sensor integrated within the main controller, which keeps a vigilant eye on the fuel level.

Advertisement