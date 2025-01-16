Traeger's New Woodridge Grills Might Be Smarter Than Your Entire Kitchen
Trager, a brand that introduced wood pellet grills to the market back in the 1980s, is making a tech-savvy pivot with its latest Woodridge line of grills. Available in a total of three trims, the Woodridge series adds a dash of modern innovation to the grilling experience. Thanks to the proprietary WiFIRE tech stack, users can monitor the progress, tweak the grill settings, make temperature adjustments, and even peek at recipes from a connected mobile app.
At the top of the portfolio is the Woodridge Elite model, which offers an expansive 970 square-inch of cooking space, embraces an insulated lining for better heat retention, and exclusively serves an infrared side burner with 1,100-watt output. So, whether it is high-heat grilling or tasteful sautéing, users have all the versatility they need for their outdoor cooking indulgence. The open storage underneath has been replaced with an enclosed cabinet to boost weather resistance for all your grilling tools.
The Pro model also offers a similar capacity as the Elite version and stands with a new Super Smoke Mode to add an extra dash of wood-fired flavor. It also throws a folding side shelf into the mix, an open-bottom storage, and a proper second-grate storage space. Notably, the Pro and Elite models comes with a Pellet Sensor integrated within the main controller, which keeps a vigilant eye on the fuel level.
Thoughtful design, approachable price
The Woodridge series of grills, which is available in three trims, introduces a wide range of new features and design updates. The Freeflow Fire Pot, for example, maximizes the airflow underneath the pellets to produce more smoke, which is further aided by convection engineering to maximize circulation. Of course, it's a massive grill, and things are going to get deliciously messy.
To tackle that situation, the Woodridge series offers an EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg to collect ash and drippings into a single container, with dedicated hooks for easy cleaning. For folks eyeing an added dash of customization, Traeger offers ModiFIRE accessories and a Pop-And-Lock system. In the entry-level model, the cooking capacity is toned down to 860 square inches, and features such as a super smoke mode, pellet sensor, lid insulation, and side burner are also missing.
Traeger has set an asking price of $799 for the vanilla Woodridge grill, while the Pro model starts at $999. For the top-of-the-line Elite trim, you will have to part ways with $1,599. The new grills, which are being pushed as successors to the Ironwood and Timberline families, will be up for grabs from the brand's official website and retail partners across North America. If you want something for your next adventure, here are four top-notch camping grills under $200 worth checking out.