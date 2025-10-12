It's Easy To See Why Washington State Rejected These License Plates

Personalized license plates can add a degree of fun to your vehicle. Americans use these plates, also known as vanity tags, in all sorts of ways, including self-expression, humor, to honor or commemorate someone or something, or simply as a conversation starter. Some great examples include sports cars with plates that read "FASTGRL" and "COOLHUH," a cautious driver with "NU2THIS," and a Harry Potter fan with "GRYFNDR." There have also been a few that have made it through the application process only to be deeply regretted later.

Customized license plates are available in most, if not all, states, but there is typically a cost associated with them and, of course, a few rules and regulations. You can check the policy where you live by visiting your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website. The Washington State Department of Licensing, which issued 3,037 custom plates in the first eight months of 2025, also rejected more than 170 plates for a variety of reasons. Plates that didn't make the cut included "ILLEG4L" and "TIPSY." Some rules may be obvious — nothing related to drugs or alcohol, for example — but here's everything Washington drivers should know before applying for a custom license plate.