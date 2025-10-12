1970 Buick GSX Goes Head-To-Head With 1971 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet

The muscle car wars of the 1960s and early '70s were a fascinating time for Americans who loved their cars. Most agree it was all kick-started by the Oldsmobile 88 — the first muscle car — and then things really got heated during the '60s when Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler-owned brands such as Dodge and Plymouth all vied to one-up each other in terms of performance.

The sun must always set on a good day, though, and sadly, it did so on the muscle car's golden era in the 1970s. Multiple factors, such as rising gas and insurance prices, and the implementation of stricter emissions regulations, arrived in the early to mid-1970s and effectively stopped muscle cars in their tracks. Instead, imported Japanese compact cars, like the Honda Accord, became popular at the expense of costly big-block brutes. It was a depressing time for the die-hard gearhead, but fortunately, automakers were able to squeeze in one last swing of the bat before the game was over.

This arrived in the early '70s, before those pesky new regulations were put into place. As a result, these final issues from the muscle car days were some of the most potent we'd seen yet. Among them, we find both the 1970 Buick GSX and '71 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. Both boasted big-block V8 engines, rear-wheel drive, in excess of 300 horsepower, and all the latest in terms of interior features and "look-at-me" external tweaks. Think big colors, rakish lines, and hood scoops, vents, and spoilers.

Picking between the two back in the day must have been a real head scratcher, and to be honest, it still is today. Here, we strip back the noise, compare specs directly, and see how they fare when pitted directly against one another.